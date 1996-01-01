Translation Practice Problems
Which of the following binds incoming charged tRNA molecules, and matches the anticodon with the codon?
Which of the following anticodons does N-formylmethionine (f-Met)-carrying tRNA have?
In prokaryotes, stop codons are recognized by release factors which are proteins that bind to the ribosome and promote the release of the nascent protein chain. The presence of a stop codon in the mRNA triggers the release of the ribosome and the termination of translation. Which of the following base sequence is NOT a stop codon?
Which of the following regions of an mRNA contains sequences that help initiate translation?
RNA or DNA fragments that can bind to certain RNA molecules and prevent the RNA from producing proteins or acting in other ways are known as:
Streptomycin inhibits prokaryotic protein synthesis by binding to the 30S ribosomal subunit. Identify which phase of translation will be affected.
What is the minimum number of nucleotides needed to code a protein with 52 amino acids?
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for the formation of peptide bonds between adjacent amino acids during translation?
Determine which of the following are drawbacks of the one-gene: one-enzyme hypothesis.
In the Beadle and Tatum experiment on Neurospora, the induced mutant was unable to synthesize which of the following when grown on minimal medium?