In the context of DNA replication, what type of biological molecule is DNA helicase?
A nucleic acid that serves as the template for leading-strand synthesis
A protein enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix
A carbohydrate that stores energy for nucleotide polymerization
A lipid that forms the nuclear membrane around replicating DNA
Understand the role of DNA helicase in DNA replication: DNA helicase is responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix to allow replication machinery access to the single strands.
Recall the types of biological molecules: nucleic acids (DNA, RNA), proteins (enzymes and structural proteins), carbohydrates (energy storage and structural roles), and lipids (membranes and energy storage).
Identify that enzymes, which catalyze biochemical reactions such as unwinding DNA, are proteins.
Recognize that DNA helicase is not a nucleic acid, carbohydrate, or lipid based on its function and molecular nature.
Conclude that DNA helicase is a protein enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix during replication.
