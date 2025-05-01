Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
DNA fingerprinting works because individuals (except identical twins) differ in the lengths and sequences of highly polymorphic regions of their DNA, which can be compared across samples. Which type of DNA variation is most commonly exploited in classic DNA fingerprinting?
A
Differences in the universal genetic code that assign different amino acids to the same codons in different people
B
Variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs) or short tandem repeats (STRs) that vary in repeat number among individuals
C
Large differences in the number of chromosomes between unrelated individuals within a species
D
Widespread variation in mitochondrial DNA inheritance such that mtDNA is inherited equally from both parents in most people
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA fingerprinting relies on detecting variations in DNA sequences that differ among individuals, except identical twins.
Recognize that the universal genetic code is the same for all humans, so differences in codon assignments do not contribute to individual DNA fingerprinting.
Recall that chromosome number is generally consistent within a species, so large differences in chromosome number are not used for fingerprinting.
Know that mitochondrial DNA is typically inherited maternally and does not show the variation pattern needed for individual identification in classic fingerprinting.
Identify that the most commonly exploited DNA variation in classic fingerprinting is the variation in the number of tandem repeats, specifically Variable Number Tandem Repeats (VNTRs) or Short Tandem Repeats (STRs), which differ in repeat number among individuals and create unique patterns.
Watch next
Master Methods for Analyzing DNA and RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia