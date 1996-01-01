Which of the following is a true statement concerning spores and gametes in the context of independent assortment?
A
Gametes are produced by meiosis and can develop into a multicellular organism without fusing with another cell.
B
Gametes are produced by mitosis and can develop into a multicellular organism without fertilization.
C
Spores are produced by meiosis and can develop into a multicellular organism without fusing with another cell.
D
Spores must fuse with another spore to form a zygote.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of spores and gametes. Gametes are reproductive cells (like sperm and egg) produced by meiosis, and they typically must fuse (fertilize) to form a zygote. Spores are also produced by meiosis in some organisms but can develop into a multicellular organism without fusion.
Step 2: Recall the process of meiosis and its role in producing haploid cells. Both spores and gametes are haploid cells resulting from meiosis, but their developmental pathways differ.
Step 3: Analyze the statements about gametes. Gametes are produced by meiosis, not mitosis, and they generally require fusion with another gamete to develop into a multicellular organism.
Step 4: Analyze the statements about spores. Spores are produced by meiosis and can develop into a multicellular organism without fusing with another cell, which is a key difference from gametes.
Step 5: Conclude which statement is true by comparing the biological roles and developmental capabilities of spores and gametes, focusing on their production method and whether they require fusion to develop.
Watch next
Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia