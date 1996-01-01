Textbook Question
An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:
Progeny that are expected to have the genotype AabbCcDdE–
Gametes that are expected to be ABcde.
Progeny that are expected to have a phenotype identical to that of the parent.