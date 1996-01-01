What is the primary purpose of DNA ligase in DNA repair processes?
To remove damaged bases from DNA
To synthesize new DNA strands using a template
To join breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone by forming phosphodiester bonds
To unwind the DNA double helix ahead of the replication fork
Understand the role of DNA ligase in the context of DNA repair and replication processes.
Recall that DNA ligase is an enzyme responsible for joining DNA fragments together by catalyzing the formation of phosphodiester bonds between the 3'-hydroxyl and 5'-phosphate ends of DNA strands.
Recognize that during DNA repair, breaks can occur in the sugar-phosphate backbone of DNA, and DNA ligase's job is to seal these nicks to restore the integrity of the DNA molecule.
Differentiate DNA ligase's function from other enzymes: it does not remove damaged bases (that is the role of glycosylases and other repair enzymes), nor does it synthesize new DNA strands (that is the role of DNA polymerase), nor does it unwind DNA (that is the role of helicase).
Conclude that the primary purpose of DNA ligase in DNA repair is to join breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone by forming phosphodiester bonds, thereby completing the repair process.
