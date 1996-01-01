In the context of DNA repair, proofreading by DNA polymerases includes which of the following tasks?
A
Recognition and excision of thymine dimers caused by UV light
B
Repair of double-strand breaks via homologous recombination
C
Removal of incorrectly incorporated nucleotides during DNA synthesis
D
Addition of methyl groups to cytosine bases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA polymerase proofreading during DNA replication, which primarily involves ensuring the accuracy of DNA synthesis.
Recall that DNA polymerases have a 3' to 5' exonuclease activity that allows them to remove incorrectly incorporated nucleotides immediately after they are added.
Recognize that proofreading does not involve repair of thymine dimers (which are fixed by nucleotide excision repair) or double-strand breaks (which are repaired by homologous recombination or non-homologous end joining).
Note that addition of methyl groups to cytosine bases is a form of DNA methylation, a separate epigenetic modification process, not related to proofreading.
Conclude that the key task of proofreading by DNA polymerases is the removal of incorrectly incorporated nucleotides during DNA synthesis to maintain replication fidelity.
