In an experiment comparing DNA samples before and after exposure to a DNA-damaging agent, under which condition would the DNA bands on a gel be identical?
A
If the DNA is completely degraded by nucleases
B
If the DNA is not replicated during the experiment
C
If the DNA repair mechanisms successfully restore the original DNA sequence
D
If the DNA is exposed to UV light without any repair enzymes present
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA bands on a gel represent fragments of DNA separated by size, so identical bands mean the DNA fragments have the same length and sequence pattern before and after treatment.
Consider the effect of DNA degradation by nucleases: this would break DNA into smaller pieces, changing the band pattern, so bands would not be identical.
Consider the effect of DNA not being replicated: lack of replication alone does not change the DNA sequence or fragment sizes, but damage could still alter bands if repair does not occur.
Analyze the condition where DNA repair mechanisms successfully restore the original DNA sequence: this means any damage caused by the agent is fixed, so the DNA fragments remain the same, resulting in identical bands.
Evaluate the effect of UV light exposure without repair enzymes: UV causes damage like thymine dimers, which alter DNA structure and fragment sizes, so bands would differ from the original.
