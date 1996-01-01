Which statement best summarizes what happens during transcription?
A
DNA is replicated to produce two identical DNA molecules.
B
Proteins are assembled from amino acids using tRNA and rRNA.
C
Messenger RNA is translated into a polypeptide chain at the ribosome.
D
A segment of DNA is used as a template to synthesize a complementary RNA molecule.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that transcription is the process by which genetic information from DNA is copied into RNA, specifically messenger RNA (mRNA).
Recognize that during transcription, a particular segment of DNA serves as a template strand for RNA synthesis.
Recall that RNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for reading the DNA template and assembling a complementary RNA strand by matching RNA nucleotides to the DNA bases (A pairs with U in RNA, T pairs with A, C pairs with G, and G pairs with C).
Note that transcription results in the formation of a single-stranded RNA molecule that is complementary to the DNA template strand, rather than producing a DNA copy or assembling proteins directly.
Distinguish transcription from other processes such as DNA replication (which produces identical DNA molecules) and translation (which assembles proteins from mRNA).
