What is the primary role of mRNA in the process of transcription and gene expression?
A
To carry the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis
B
To catalyze the formation of peptide bonds during translation
C
To transport amino acids to the ribosome
D
To unwind the DNA double helix during replication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that mRNA (messenger RNA) is a type of RNA that is synthesized during the process of transcription, where a segment of DNA is copied into RNA.
Recognize that the primary function of mRNA is to serve as a temporary copy of the genetic information encoded in DNA, specifically the sequence of nucleotides that determine the amino acid sequence of a protein.
Know that after transcription, mRNA carries this genetic code from the nucleus (in eukaryotes) to the ribosome, the cellular machinery responsible for protein synthesis.
Differentiate the role of mRNA from other molecules involved in translation: tRNA (transfer RNA) transports amino acids, and ribosomal RNA (rRNA) helps catalyze peptide bond formation.
Conclude that the primary role of mRNA is to act as the intermediary that conveys the genetic instructions from DNA to the ribosome, enabling the synthesis of proteins according to the genetic code.
