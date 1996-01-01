Which term best describes a version of a gene that can exist at a specific locus within a population?
A
Genotype
B
Chromosome
C
Allele
D
Phenotype
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: A 'gene' is a segment of DNA that codes for a trait, and a 'locus' is the specific physical location of a gene on a chromosome.
Recognize that a gene can have different versions or forms, which are called 'alleles'. These alleles occupy the same locus but may have variations in their DNA sequence.
Differentiate between the options: 'Genotype' refers to the combination of alleles an individual has, 'Chromosome' is the structure that carries genes, and 'Phenotype' is the observable trait resulting from the genotype and environment.
Since the question asks for the term describing a version of a gene at a specific locus, focus on the concept of different forms of a gene rather than the whole chromosome or the trait expressed.
Conclude that the correct term for a version of a gene at a specific locus is 'allele', as it directly refers to the variant forms of a gene within a population.
Watch next
Master Natural Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia