Which term best describes an alternative form of a single gene that can be passed from generation to generation?
A
Phenotype
B
Genotype
C
Allele
D
Locus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for the term that describes different versions of a single gene that can be inherited across generations.
Recall that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait, and it can have multiple forms or variations.
Recognize that 'Phenotype' refers to the observable traits or characteristics of an organism, not the gene itself.
Know that 'Genotype' refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, which includes all genes, but does not specify the variations of a single gene.
Identify that 'Allele' is the correct term for an alternative form of a single gene that can be passed from parents to offspring, while 'Locus' refers to the specific location of a gene on a chromosome.
