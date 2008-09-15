Which type of DNA damage is commonly caused by exposure to X-rays?
A
Double-strand breaks
B
Thymine dimers
C
Mismatch base pairs
D
Deamination of cytosine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that different types of DNA damage are caused by different mutagens or environmental factors. For example, ultraviolet (UV) light commonly causes thymine dimers, while chemical agents can cause deamination or mismatches.
Recall that X-rays are a form of ionizing radiation, which has enough energy to break chemical bonds in DNA molecules.
Recognize that ionizing radiation such as X-rays often causes breaks in the DNA backbone, which can be either single-strand breaks or double-strand breaks.
Identify that among the options given, double-strand breaks are the characteristic and most severe type of DNA damage caused by X-ray exposure.
Conclude that thymine dimers, mismatch base pairs, and deamination of cytosine are typically caused by other agents (UV light, replication errors, and chemical mutagens respectively), not by X-rays.
