In a mouse-breeding experiment a new mutation called Dumbo is identified. A mouse with the Dumbo mutation has very large ears. It is produced by two parental mice with normal ear size. Based on this information, can you tell whether the Dumbo mutation is a regulatory mutation or a mutation of a protein-coding gene? Why or why not?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
Multiple Choice
Which process helps to preserve the genetic information stored in DNA during DNA replication?
A
Proofreading by DNA polymerase
B
RNA interference
C
Transcriptional regulation
D
Alternative splicing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication is the process by which a cell copies its DNA before cell division, ensuring genetic information is passed on accurately.
Recognize that during DNA replication, errors can occur when DNA polymerase incorporates incorrect nucleotides.
Learn that DNA polymerase has a built-in proofreading function, which means it can detect and correct these errors immediately during replication.
Identify that this proofreading activity involves the 3' to 5' exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase, which removes mismatched nucleotides and replaces them with the correct ones.
Conclude that this proofreading process is essential for preserving the genetic information stored in DNA by minimizing mutations during replication.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Considering the Dumbo mutation in Problem 37, what kinds of additional evidence would help you determine whether Dumbo is a mutation of a regulatory sequence or of a protein-coding gene?
Textbook Question
Thinking back to the discussion of gain-of-function and loss-of-function mutations, explain why gain-of-function mutations are often dominant and why loss-of-function mutations are often recessive. Give an example of a type of gain-of-function mutation that is dominant and of a loss-of-function mutation that is recessive.
Multiple Choice
What is the likely consequence when cells are unable to repair DNA damage caused by a mutagen?
Multiple Choice
Which enzyme hydrolyzes DNA during isolation, potentially degrading the DNA sample?
DNA Repair practice set
