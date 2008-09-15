What is the primary function of single-strand binding proteins during DNA repair?
A
They introduce mutations to facilitate repair.
B
They synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides.
C
They stabilize single-stranded DNA and prevent it from re-annealing.
D
They directly catalyze the joining of DNA fragments.
1
Understand the context: DNA repair often involves the temporary separation of the double-stranded DNA into single strands to allow repair enzymes to access the damaged site.
Identify the role of single-strand binding proteins (SSBs): These proteins bind specifically to single-stranded DNA regions that form during processes like repair, replication, or recombination.
Recognize the problem SSBs solve: Single-stranded DNA is unstable and tends to re-anneal (reform the double helix) or form secondary structures, which can interfere with repair mechanisms.
Explain the function of SSBs: By binding to single-stranded DNA, SSBs stabilize these regions, preventing them from re-annealing or forming secondary structures, thus keeping the DNA accessible for repair enzymes.
Differentiate from other proteins: SSBs do not synthesize DNA, introduce mutations, or catalyze the joining of DNA fragments; their primary role is stabilization of single-stranded DNA during repair.
