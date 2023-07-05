Skip to main content
The A and B antigens in humans may be found in water-soluble form in secretions, including saliva, of some individuals (Se/Se and Se/se) but not in others (se/se). The population thus contains 'secretors' and 'nonsecretors.' How will the results of such matings change if both parents are heterozygous for the gene controlling the synthesis of the H substance (Hh)?

