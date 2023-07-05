Horses can be cremello (a light cream color), chestnut (a brownish color), or palomino (a golden color with white in the horse's tail and mane). Of these phenotypes, only palominos never breed true.
Predict the F₁ and F₂ results of many initial matings between cremello and chestnut horses.
