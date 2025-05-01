Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In overview of transcription, RNA polymerase initially binds to which DNA sequence to begin transcription?
A
The origin of replication (ori)
B
The start codon on mRNA
C
The polyadenylation signal in the transcribed region
D
The promoter region (e.g., the TATA box in many eukaryotic genes)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that transcription is the process where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.
Identify that RNA polymerase must first bind to a specific DNA sequence to initiate transcription; this sequence is known as the promoter region.
Recognize that the promoter region contains specific motifs, such as the TATA box in many eukaryotic genes, which serve as binding sites for RNA polymerase and associated transcription factors.
Distinguish the promoter region from other DNA or RNA sequences mentioned, such as the origin of replication (ori), the start codon (AUG) on mRNA, and the polyadenylation signal (AAUAAA), which have different roles in DNA replication, translation, and RNA processing respectively.
Conclude that RNA polymerase initially binds to the promoter region to begin transcription.
