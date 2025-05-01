Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of transcription, the primary function of RNA polymerase is to:
A
Synthesize an RNA strand complementary to a DNA template strand by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation
B
Translate mRNA into a polypeptide by catalyzing peptide bond formation
C
Join Okazaki fragments together during DNA replication
D
Unwind the DNA double helix ahead of the replication fork using ATP
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of RNA polymerase in the process of transcription, which is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that transcription involves creating an RNA strand that is complementary to the DNA template strand, ensuring base pairing rules (A pairs with U in RNA, and C pairs with G).
Understand that RNA polymerase catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, linking them together to form the RNA strand.
Differentiate this function from other processes such as translation (which involves peptide bond formation), DNA replication (which involves Okazaki fragments and helicase activity), to avoid confusion.
Conclude that the primary function of RNA polymerase is to synthesize an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation.
