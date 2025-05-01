Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In a standard DNA extraction protocol, what is the primary role of detergent (e.g., SDS or dish soap)?
A
To disrupt cell and nuclear membranes by solubilizing lipids and denaturing membrane proteins, releasing DNA into solution
B
To amplify DNA by synthesizing new DNA strands using a thermostable polymerase
C
To cut DNA at specific recognition sites to generate fragments for analysis
D
To precipitate DNA out of solution by reducing its solubility in water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a cell and the location of DNA: DNA is contained within the nucleus, which is surrounded by membranes composed mainly of lipids and proteins.
Recognize that detergents like SDS (sodium dodecyl sulfate) or dish soap are amphipathic molecules that can interact with lipid bilayers and proteins.
Know that the primary function of detergent in DNA extraction is to disrupt these lipid membranes by solubilizing the lipids and denaturing membrane proteins, effectively breaking open the cell and nuclear membranes.
This disruption releases the DNA from inside the nucleus into the solution, making it accessible for further processing.
Differentiate this role from other processes such as DNA amplification (which requires polymerase), DNA cutting (which requires restriction enzymes), or DNA precipitation (which involves alcohol and salts).
