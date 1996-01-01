What is the probability that the genotype aa will be produced from a cross between two parents with genotype aa x aa?
A
0.5
B
0.25
C
1
D
0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes of the parents involved in the cross. Here, both parents have the genotype aa, meaning they are homozygous recessive.
Determine the possible alleles each parent can contribute to the offspring. Since both parents are aa, each can only contribute the allele 'a'.
Set up a Punnett square to visualize the cross. The rows represent the alleles from one parent, and the columns represent the alleles from the other parent. Since both parents only have 'a', the Punnett square will have 'a' in all positions.
List all possible genotypes of the offspring from the Punnett square. In this case, all offspring will have the genotype aa.
Calculate the probability of the offspring having the genotype aa by dividing the number of aa genotypes by the total number of possible genotypes. Since all are aa, the probability is 1.
