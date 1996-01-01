Multiple Choice
With four distinct nucleotides, how many different combinations are possible in a sequence of six nucleotides?
In cats, orange coat color is determined by the b allele, and black coat color is determined by the B allele. The heterozygous condition results in a coat pattern known as tortoiseshell. These genes are X-linked. What kinds of offspring would be expected from a cross of a black male and a tortoiseshell female? What are the chances of getting a tortoiseshell male?