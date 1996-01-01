The independent assortment of allele pairs is due to which of the following processes during meiosis?
A
Random orientation of homologous chromosomes during metaphase I
B
Crossing over between non-sister chromatids during prophase I
C
Replication of DNA during interphase
D
Separation of sister chromatids during anaphase II
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that independent assortment refers to how different genes independently separate from one another when reproductive cells develop.
Recall the stages of meiosis, focusing on metaphase I, where homologous chromosome pairs line up at the cell's equator.
Recognize that during metaphase I, the orientation of each homologous chromosome pair is random, meaning the maternal or paternal chromosome can face either pole.
Know that this random orientation leads to different combinations of chromosomes being distributed to the gametes, which is the basis of independent assortment.
Differentiate this from other processes: crossing over (which exchanges genetic material but does not cause independent assortment), DNA replication (which occurs before meiosis), and separation of sister chromatids (which happens later and affects chromosome number, not independent assortment).
Watch next
Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia