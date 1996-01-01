Which term describes an individual who has two different alleles for a given gene?
A
Haploid
B
Homozygous
C
Heterozygous
D
Hemizygous
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of 'allele': An allele is a variant form of a gene that is found at a specific position (locus) on a chromosome.
Define 'homozygous': An individual is homozygous for a gene if they have two identical alleles for that gene (e.g., AA or aa).
Define 'heterozygous': An individual is heterozygous for a gene if they have two different alleles for that gene (e.g., Aa).
Clarify 'haploid' and 'hemizygous': Haploid refers to having a single set of chromosomes (like in gametes), and hemizygous refers to having only one allele of a gene in a diploid organism (such as genes on the X chromosome in males).
Conclude that the term describing an individual with two different alleles for a gene is 'heterozygous'.
Watch next
Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia