In the context of the genetic code, what is meant by the “DNA code” that carries information for proteins?
The order of amino acids in a protein that directly determines which DNA bases will be produced in the nucleus
The sequence of DNA nucleotides (A, T, C, G) arranged in codons that specifies the amino acid sequence of a protein via transcription and translation
A set of enzymes that reads DNA and converts it into lipids using ribosomes
The pattern of hydrogen bonds between DNA strands that directly encodes which proteins are synthesized
Understand that the 'DNA code' refers to the specific sequence of nucleotides in DNA, which are adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G).
Recognize that these nucleotides are arranged in groups of three called codons, and each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis.
Know that the process of protein synthesis involves two main steps: transcription, where the DNA sequence is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA), and translation, where the mRNA codons are read by ribosomes to assemble amino acids into a protein.
Realize that the DNA code does not directly produce amino acids or proteins but provides the instructions that are transcribed and translated to form the amino acid sequence of proteins.
Conclude that the DNA code is essentially the sequence of nucleotide bases arranged in codons that specify the order of amino acids in a protein through the processes of transcription and translation.
