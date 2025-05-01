Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the genetic code, what is a DNA triplet called?
A
Anticodon
B
Promoter
C
Exon
D
Codon
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the genetic code is read in sets of three nucleotides in DNA or RNA, which correspond to specific amino acids or signals during protein synthesis.
Recognize that a 'DNA triplet' refers to a sequence of three nucleotides in DNA that codes for one amino acid.
Recall the terminology: a 'codon' is a triplet of nucleotides in mRNA that specifies an amino acid, while the corresponding triplet in DNA is often called a 'triplet' or 'codon' as well, since it is the template for mRNA codons.
Differentiate between the other options: an 'anticodon' is a triplet in tRNA complementary to the mRNA codon; a 'promoter' is a DNA sequence where transcription begins; an 'exon' is a coding segment of a gene.
Conclude that the correct term for a DNA triplet that codes for an amino acid is 'codon'.
