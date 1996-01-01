The Genetic Code Practice Problems

In a certain organism, the amino acid alanine is coded for by the codons GCU, GCC, GCA, and GCG. The corresponding tRNA molecules in the organism recognize the codons through base pairing between the tRNA anticodon and the mRNA codon. However, some tRNA molecules can recognize multiple codons for the same amino acid due to the wobble effect.

How many different tRNA molecules are necessary to recognize all four codons for alanine in the organism described?