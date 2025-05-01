Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA structure, who is credited with discovering the base-pairing rules (A pairs with T, and G pairs with C) for DNA?
A
Rosalind Franklin
B
Thomas Hunt Morgan
C
Gregor Mendel
D
Erwin Chargaff
1
Understand that the question is about the discovery of the base-pairing rules in DNA, specifically which scientist identified that adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).
Recall the contributions of key scientists related to DNA structure: Rosalind Franklin contributed X-ray diffraction images of DNA, Thomas Hunt Morgan worked on genetics with fruit flies, Gregor Mendel is known as the father of genetics for his work on inheritance patterns in pea plants.
Focus on Erwin Chargaff, who analyzed the chemical composition of DNA and discovered that the amount of adenine equals thymine and the amount of guanine equals cytosine in DNA samples, leading to the base-pairing rules.
Recognize that Chargaff's rules provided critical evidence for Watson and Crick's model of the DNA double helix, where base pairing is essential for the structure.
Conclude that Erwin Chargaff is credited with discovering the base-pairing rules (A pairs with T, and G pairs with C) for DNA.
