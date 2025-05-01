Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA structure, who is most commonly credited with proposing the double-helix model of DNA in 1953?
A
Oswald Avery
B
Frederick Sanger
C
James Watson and Francis Crick
D
Gregor Mendel
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of DNA research leading up to 1953, focusing on the discovery of DNA's structure.
Identify key scientists involved in DNA research: Oswald Avery, Frederick Sanger, Gregor Mendel, and James Watson and Francis Crick.
Recall that Oswald Avery contributed to identifying DNA as the genetic material, Frederick Sanger developed methods for sequencing proteins and DNA, and Gregor Mendel is known for foundational work in genetics but predates DNA structure discoveries.
Recognize that James Watson and Francis Crick are credited with proposing the double-helix model of DNA in 1953 based on X-ray diffraction data from Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins.
Conclude that the correct answer is James Watson and Francis Crick, as they formulated the double-helix structure explaining DNA's function and replication.
