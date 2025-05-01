Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of transcription, which statement best describes how RNA polymerase differs from DNA polymerase?
A
RNA polymerase can initiate synthesis de novo (without a primer), whereas DNA polymerase generally requires a primer to begin synthesis.
B
RNA polymerase reads the template strand in the direction and synthesizes RNA in the direction, whereas DNA polymerase reads the template in the opposite direction.
C
RNA polymerase synthesizes DNA strands using deoxyribonucleotides, whereas DNA polymerase synthesizes RNA strands using ribonucleotides.
D
RNA polymerase requires helicase to unwind DNA at the transcription start site, whereas DNA polymerase unwinds DNA without additional factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase: RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, while DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA during replication.
Recall the directionality of synthesis: Both RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase synthesize nucleic acid strands in the 5\rightarrow3 direction, but they read their templates in the 3\rightarrow5 direction.
Consider the requirement for a primer: DNA polymerase generally requires a short RNA primer to provide a free 3'-OH group to start DNA synthesis, whereas RNA polymerase can initiate RNA synthesis de novo without a primer.
Evaluate the types of nucleotides used: RNA polymerase uses ribonucleotides to synthesize RNA, while DNA polymerase uses deoxyribonucleotides to synthesize DNA.
Think about the role of helicase: DNA polymerase requires helicase to unwind DNA during replication, but RNA polymerase itself can unwind DNA locally at the transcription start site without the need for helicase.
