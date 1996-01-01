Homologous pairs of chromosomes are lined up independently of other such pairs during which stage of meiosis?
A
Anaphase I
B
Metaphase I
C
Metaphase II
D
Prophase I
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of meiosis and their key events: Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, and Metaphase II.
Understand that 'homologous pairs of chromosomes lining up independently' refers to the process called independent assortment, which increases genetic variation.
Identify that independent assortment occurs when homologous chromosome pairs align at the metaphase plate, which is characteristic of Metaphase I.
Note that during Anaphase I, homologous chromosomes are separated, not lined up; during Metaphase II, individual chromosomes (not pairs) line up; and Prophase I involves pairing and crossing over but not alignment at the metaphase plate.
Conclude that the stage where homologous pairs line up independently of each other is Metaphase I.
