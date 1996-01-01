Can a haploid cell initiate and complete meiosis? Why or why not?
A
Yes, but only if the haploid cell duplicates its DNA before meiosis.
B
Yes, haploid cells can undergo meiosis to produce more haploid cells.
C
No, because haploid cells lack centrioles required for meiosis.
D
No, because meiosis requires homologous chromosome pairs, which are absent in haploid cells.
1
Understand the definition of meiosis: it is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from a diploid cell. This process requires homologous chromosome pairs to separate.
Recall that a haploid cell contains only one set of chromosomes, meaning it does not have homologous pairs, which are essential for the pairing and recombination steps in meiosis I.
Recognize that without homologous chromosome pairs, the key events of meiosis, such as synapsis and crossing over, cannot occur, making it impossible for a haploid cell to properly initiate and complete meiosis.
Consider that while a haploid cell can duplicate its DNA, it still lacks homologous pairs, so even DNA replication does not enable meiosis to proceed correctly in haploid cells.
Conclude that meiosis requires a diploid starting cell with homologous chromosome pairs, so a haploid cell cannot initiate and complete meiosis.
