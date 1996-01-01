Which of the following processes occurs during both Meiosis I and Meiosis II?
A
Crossing over between homologous chromosomes
B
Separation of sister chromatids
C
Formation of spindle fibers
D
Synapsis of homologous chromosomes
Step 1: Understand the key events of Meiosis I and Meiosis II. Meiosis I is the reductional division where homologous chromosomes separate, and Meiosis II is the equational division where sister chromatids separate.
Step 2: Identify the processes listed and recall when they occur: Crossing over between homologous chromosomes happens during Prophase I of Meiosis I; Separation of sister chromatids occurs during Anaphase II of Meiosis II; Synapsis of homologous chromosomes occurs during Prophase I of Meiosis I.
Step 3: Consider the formation of spindle fibers, which are structures made of microtubules that help separate chromosomes. Spindle fibers form during the prophase stage of both Meiosis I and Meiosis II to facilitate chromosome movement.
Step 4: Conclude that since spindle fibers are necessary for chromosome movement in both divisions, their formation occurs during both Meiosis I and Meiosis II.
Step 5: Summarize that the correct answer is the process that happens in both divisions, which is the formation of spindle fibers.
