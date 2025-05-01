Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetics, the different versions of a gene are called what?
A
Chromatids
B
Alleles
C
Loci
D
Genomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genes are segments of DNA that code for specific traits.
Recognize that genes can have different forms or variations, which lead to different traits or characteristics.
Learn that these different forms or variations of a gene are called 'alleles'.
Differentiate alleles from other genetic terms: 'chromatids' are duplicated chromosomes, 'loci' are specific positions on a chromosome, and 'genomes' refer to the complete set of genetic material in an organism.
Conclude that the correct term for different versions of a gene is 'alleles'.
