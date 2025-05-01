Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, a section of DNA that determines a trait is called a(n):
A
chromosome
B
gene
C
allele
D
nucleotide
1
Understand the key terms related to genetics: a chromosome is a structure made of DNA that contains many genes; an allele is a variant form of a gene; a nucleotide is the basic building block of DNA.
Recall that a gene is a specific sequence of DNA that codes for a particular trait or protein.
Identify that the question asks for the term describing a section of DNA that determines a trait, which corresponds to the definition of a gene.
Eliminate other options based on their definitions: chromosomes are larger structures containing many genes, alleles are different versions of a gene, and nucleotides are the chemical units making up DNA.
Conclude that the correct term for a section of DNA determining a trait is a gene.
