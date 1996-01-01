Which of the following best describes the role of the Y chromosome in an organism's survival?
A
The Y chromosome is identical in gene content to the X chromosome.
B
The Y chromosome contains genes primarily involved in male sex determination and fertility, but not genes critical for the survival of all individuals.
C
The Y chromosome contains most of the genes required for basic cellular functions.
D
The Y chromosome contains genes that are essential for the survival of all individuals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the general function of the Y chromosome in genetics: it is one of the two sex chromosomes in many organisms, including humans, and plays a key role in determining male sex characteristics.
Recall that the Y chromosome is much smaller than the X chromosome and contains fewer genes, many of which are related to male sex determination and fertility rather than general cellular functions.
Recognize that the X chromosome carries many genes essential for basic cellular functions and survival, which is why individuals with only one X chromosome (like typical males) still survive, but the Y chromosome itself does not carry most of these essential genes.
Evaluate the given options by comparing the gene content and function of the Y chromosome: it is not identical to the X chromosome, does not contain most genes for basic cellular functions, and does not carry genes essential for survival of all individuals.
Conclude that the best description is that the Y chromosome contains genes primarily involved in male sex determination and fertility, but not genes critical for the survival of all individuals.
