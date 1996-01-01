In humans, if a non-disjunction event led to an individual with a genotype of XXY, they would:
A
have Down syndrome
B
develop Turner syndrome
C
have Klinefelter syndrome
D
be phenotypically female with normal fertility
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of nondisjunction: it is an error in meiosis where chromosomes fail to separate properly, leading to gametes with abnormal numbers of chromosomes.
Recall the typical human sex chromosome combinations: XX for females and XY for males.
Recognize that an individual with the genotype XXY has an extra X chromosome, which is a common example of a sex chromosome aneuploidy.
Identify the syndromes associated with sex chromosome aneuploidies: Turner syndrome is associated with a single X chromosome (XO), Down syndrome involves trisomy 21 (an autosomal chromosome), and Klinefelter syndrome is associated with the XXY genotype.
Conclude that an individual with the XXY genotype would have Klinefelter syndrome, characterized by male physical traits and some degree of infertility.
Watch next
Master Sex Determination with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia