Which term describes the process of passing characteristics from parent to offspring?
A
Mutation
B
Genetic drift
C
Natural selection
D
Heredity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for the term that describes the process of passing characteristics from parent to offspring.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Mutation refers to changes in DNA sequence; Genetic drift is a change in allele frequencies due to random sampling; Natural selection is the process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
Identify that the process of passing traits from parents to offspring is a fundamental concept in genetics related to inheritance.
Recognize that the correct term for this process is 'Heredity', which specifically means the transmission of genetic information from one generation to the next.
Conclude that among the options, 'Heredity' best fits the description of passing characteristics from parent to offspring.
