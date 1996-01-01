Which of the following best describes the principle of independent assortment in genetics?
A
Dominant alleles always mask the effects of recessive alleles.
B
Alleles of different genes are distributed independently of one another during gamete formation.
C
Genes located close together on the same chromosome always assort independently.
D
Each gene is inherited as a single unit from one parent only.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the principle of independent assortment is one of Mendel's key laws of inheritance, which explains how different genes are passed from parents to offspring.
Recall that during gamete formation (meiosis), alleles of different genes located on different chromosomes segregate independently of each other, meaning the inheritance of one gene does not affect the inheritance of another gene.
Recognize that this principle applies specifically to genes that are on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome, allowing for random combinations of alleles in gametes.
Note that dominant and recessive allele interactions describe dominance relationships, not independent assortment, so the statement about dominant alleles masking recessive alleles is unrelated to this principle.
Conclude that the correct description of independent assortment is that alleles of different genes are distributed independently of one another during gamete formation.
