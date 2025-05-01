Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of types of mutations, which mutation is most likely to cause translation to stop prematurely?
A
An in-frame insertion of three nucleotides that adds one amino acid
B
A nonsense mutation that changes a sense codon into a stop codon
C
A missense mutation that changes one amino acid to another
D
A silent (synonymous) mutation that changes a codon but not the amino acid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of mutations listed: in-frame insertion, nonsense mutation, missense mutation, and silent mutation.
Recall that translation stops prematurely when a stop codon appears earlier than expected in the mRNA sequence.
Recognize that a nonsense mutation changes a sense codon (which codes for an amino acid) into a stop codon, causing early termination of translation.
Contrast this with an in-frame insertion, which adds amino acids but does not cause early stop, a missense mutation, which changes one amino acid to another without stopping translation, and a silent mutation, which does not change the amino acid sequence at all.
Conclude that the mutation most likely to cause premature translation termination is the nonsense mutation.
