Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of types of mutations, how does a frameshift mutation most often affect the resulting protein?
A
It substitutes one amino acid for another without changing the reading frame, usually affecting only a single amino acid.
B
It duplicates an entire gene, increasing protein dosage but not changing the amino acid sequence of the original protein.
C
It changes the reading frame so that many downstream codons are altered, often producing a drastically different protein and/or a premature stop codon.
D
It removes an intron during RNA processing, preventing translation of the mRNA.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a frameshift mutation occurs when nucleotides are inserted or deleted from the DNA sequence in numbers not divisible by three, which shifts the reading frame of the codons during translation.
Recall that the genetic code is read in triplets (codons), each coding for a specific amino acid, so changing the reading frame alters every codon downstream of the mutation.
Recognize that this shift usually results in a completely different sequence of amino acids from the point of mutation onward, which can drastically change the protein's structure and function.
Note that frameshift mutations often introduce premature stop codons, leading to truncated proteins that are usually nonfunctional.
Contrast this with other mutation types, such as point mutations that substitute a single amino acid without affecting the reading frame, or gene duplications that increase protein dosage without altering the amino acid sequence.
Watch next
Master Point Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia