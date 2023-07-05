Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationDNA Repair
1:24 minutes
Problem 22c
Textbook Question

You have identified five genes in S. cerevisiae that are induced when the yeast are grown in a high-salt (NaCl) medium. To study the potential roles of these genes in acclimation to growth in high-salt conditions, you wish to examine the phenotypes of loss- and gain-of-function alleles of each. How will you do this?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
1:45m

Watch next

Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
01:45
DNA Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
147
1
05:44
Repair Pathways
Kylia Goodner
122
1
3
02:43
Translesion Synthesis
Kylia Goodner
88
2
03:03
Double Strand Breaks
Kylia Goodner
105
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.