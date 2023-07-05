Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationDNA Repair
1:15 minutes
Problem 13g
Textbook Question

DNA damage brought on by a variety of natural and artificial agents elicits a wide variety of cellular responses involving numerous signaling pathways. In addition to the activation of DNA repair mechanisms, there can be activation of pathways leading to apoptosis (programmed cell death) and cell-cycle arrest. Why would apoptosis and cell-cycle arrest often be part of a cellular response to DNA damage?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
49
Was this helpful?
1:45m

Watch next

Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
01:45
DNA Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
147
1
05:44
Repair Pathways
Kylia Goodner
122
1
3
02:43
Translesion Synthesis
Kylia Goodner
88
2
03:03
Double Strand Breaks
Kylia Goodner
105
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.