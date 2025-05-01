Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In the overview of transcription, what is the primary function of RNA polymerase?
It joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand during DNA replication by sealing phosphodiester bonds.
It catalyzes the synthesis of an RNA strand using a DNA template by adding ribonucleotides to the growing RNA chain.
It transports amino acids to the ribosome by recognizing codons in mRNA through an anticodon.
It removes introns from a newly synthesized pre-mRNA and ligates exons together to form mature mRNA.
Identify the role of RNA polymerase in the process of transcription, which is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that RNA polymerase binds to a specific region of DNA called the promoter to initiate transcription.
Understand that RNA polymerase catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, extending the RNA strand in the 5' to 3' direction.
Recognize that RNA polymerase uses the DNA template strand to add complementary ribonucleotides, creating a single-stranded RNA molecule.
Differentiate the function of RNA polymerase from other processes such as DNA replication (Okazaki fragment joining), translation (amino acid transport by tRNA), and RNA processing (intron removal and exon ligation).
