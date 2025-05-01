Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In an overview of transcription, what is the primary role of RNA polymerase?
It joins Okazaki fragments together to complete DNA replication on the lagging strand.
It synthesizes an RNA strand by adding ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand during transcription.
It removes introns from pre-mRNA and ligates exons to form mature mRNA.
It transports amino acids to the ribosome by matching anticodons to mRNA codons.
Identify the process being described: transcription is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Recall the role of RNA polymerase in transcription: it is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA by adding ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand.
Understand that RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand in the 3' to 5' direction and synthesizes the RNA strand in the 5' to 3' direction.
Differentiate RNA polymerase's function from other processes: it does not join Okazaki fragments (which is done by DNA ligase during DNA replication), nor does it remove introns (done by the spliceosome), nor transport amino acids (done by tRNA).
Conclude that the primary role of RNA polymerase is to catalyze the formation of an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template during transcription.
