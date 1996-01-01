During anaphase of mitosis, ______ are separated, while during anaphase I of meiosis, ______ are separated.
A
centromeres; telomeres
B
homologous chromosomes; sister chromatids
C
sister chromatids; homologous chromosomes
D
chromatids; centrioles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key difference between mitosis and meiosis I in terms of chromosome separation during anaphase.
Recall that during anaphase of mitosis, the sister chromatids of each chromosome are pulled apart toward opposite poles. This means the centromeres split, allowing chromatids to separate.
Recognize that during anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) are separated and pulled to opposite poles, but the sister chromatids remain together because centromeres do not split at this stage.
Use this knowledge to fill in the blanks: during anaphase of mitosis, 'sister chromatids' are separated, while during anaphase I of meiosis, 'homologous chromosomes' are separated.
Confirm that the other options do not correctly describe the separation events during these phases, ensuring the correct answer is 'sister chromatids; homologous chromosomes'.
