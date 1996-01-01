Explain the apparent paradox that both hypermethylation and hypomethylation of DNA are often found in the same cancer cell.
19. Cancer Genetics
Overview of Cancer
Multiple Choice
How does cancer differ from most other genetic disorders?
A
Cancer is always inherited from parents, while most other genetic disorders are acquired during a person's lifetime.
B
Cancer is caused by viral infections, whereas most other genetic disorders are caused by environmental factors.
C
Cancer is typically caused by the accumulation of multiple somatic mutations over time, whereas most other genetic disorders are caused by inherited germline mutations.
D
Cancer only affects the reproductive cells, while most other genetic disorders affect somatic cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between somatic mutations and germline mutations: Somatic mutations occur in non-reproductive cells and are acquired during a person's lifetime, while germline mutations are inherited from parents and present in reproductive cells.
Recognize that cancer is generally caused by the accumulation of multiple somatic mutations in a single cell lineage, which leads to uncontrolled cell growth and tumor formation.
Contrast this with most other genetic disorders, which are typically caused by inherited germline mutations that are present in every cell of the body from birth.
Note that cancer is not usually inherited directly but results from mutations acquired over time, whereas many genetic disorders are passed down through families via germline mutations.
Summarize that the key difference lies in the origin of the mutations: cancer arises from somatic mutations accumulated during life, while most genetic disorders stem from inherited germline mutations.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
As part of a cancer research project, you have discovered a gene that is mutated in many metastatic tumors. After determining the DNA sequence of this gene, you compare the sequence with those of other genes in the human genome sequence database. Your gene appears to code for an amino acid sequence that resembles sequences found in some serine proteases. Conjecture how your new gene might contribute to the development of highly invasive cancers.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a proto-oncogene in the context of cancer genetics?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best predicts how mutations can lead to the development of cancer?
