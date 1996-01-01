Radiotherapy (treatment with ionizing radiation) is one of the most effective current cancer treatments. It works by damaging DNA and other cellular components. In which ways could radiotherapy control or cure cancer, and why does radiotherapy often have significant side effects?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
19. Cancer Genetics
Overview of Cancer
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a proto-oncogene in the context of cancer genetics?
A
A gene that repairs DNA damage and prevents mutations
B
A mutated gene that directly causes uncontrolled cell division
C
A gene that triggers programmed cell death (apoptosis)
D
A normal gene that can become an oncogene due to mutations or increased expression
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of proto-oncogenes in normal cell biology: Proto-oncogenes are normal genes that regulate cell growth and division under controlled conditions.
Recognize that when proto-oncogenes undergo mutations or are overexpressed, they can become oncogenes, which may lead to uncontrolled cell proliferation and contribute to cancer development.
Differentiate proto-oncogenes from tumor suppressor genes, which normally function to repair DNA or induce apoptosis to prevent cancer.
Identify that a proto-oncogene itself is not mutated or harmful, but its altered form (oncogene) is associated with cancer.
Conclude that the best description of a proto-oncogene is a normal gene that can become an oncogene due to mutations or increased expression.
Watch next
Master Cancer Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from KyliaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
476
views
Textbook Question
Explain the apparent paradox that both hypermethylation and hypomethylation of DNA are often found in the same cancer cell.
802
views
Textbook Question
As part of a cancer research project, you have discovered a gene that is mutated in many metastatic tumors. After determining the DNA sequence of this gene, you compare the sequence with those of other genes in the human genome sequence database. Your gene appears to code for an amino acid sequence that resembles sequences found in some serine proteases. Conjecture how your new gene might contribute to the development of highly invasive cancers.
515
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best predicts how mutations can lead to the development of cancer?
25
views
Overview of Cancer practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations