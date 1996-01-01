19. Cancer Genetics
Overview of Cancer
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes a proto-oncogene in the context of cancer genetics?
- Multiple ChoiceHow does cancer differ from most other genetic disorders?
- Multiple Choice2. What information could cancer researchers gain from using DNA microarrays?
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best predicts how mutations can lead to the development of cancer?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a cause of cancer?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about cancer is false?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following are enzymes are responsible for controlling the cell cycle?
- Textbook Question
How do we know that cancer cells contain defects in DNA repair?
- Textbook Question
How do we know that cancer development requires more than one mutation?
- Textbook Question
How do we know that malignant tumors arise from a single cell that contains mutations?
- Textbook Question
A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. What must happen for a benign tumor to become malignant?
- Textbook Question
A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Give an example from this chapter of a benign tumor that becomes a malignant tumor.
- Textbook Question
A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Describe the difference between a benign tumor and a malignant tumor.
- Textbook Question
For the retinal cancer retinoblastoma, the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1 from one of the parents is often referred to as a mutation that produces a 'dominant predisposition to cancer.' This means that the first mutation does not produce cancer but makes it very likely that cancer will develop. Define the 'two-hit hypothesis' for retinoblastoma.
- Textbook Question
Where are the major regulatory points in the cell cycle?