Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In meiosis, the term "pMAT" most commonly refers to which concept?
A
The position (locus) of the mating-type (MAT) gene on a chromosome, often discussed in yeast meiosis and mating-type segregation
B
The paternal mitochondrial allele transmitted through the male gamete during fertilization
C
A checkpoint complex that monitors pairing of homologous chromosomes during prophase I
D
The protein matrix that forms the spindle apparatus during metaphase I
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of meiosis and the terminology used. Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing gametes or spores. During this process, certain genes and loci are important for determining mating types, especially in organisms like yeast.
Step 2: Recognize that the term 'pMAT' is often associated with the mating-type (MAT) gene, which is crucial in yeast for determining the mating type of the cell. The MAT locus is a specific position on a chromosome that controls mating behavior.
Step 3: Consider the other options given: paternal mitochondrial allele transmission, checkpoint complexes, and spindle apparatus proteins. These are distinct concepts in cell biology and meiosis but are not commonly abbreviated as 'pMAT'.
Step 4: Focus on the fact that 'pMAT' most commonly refers to the position or locus of the MAT gene on a chromosome, which is important in the study of mating-type segregation during yeast meiosis.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation of 'pMAT' in the context of meiosis is the locus of the mating-type gene, rather than mitochondrial inheritance, checkpoint complexes, or spindle apparatus proteins.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia